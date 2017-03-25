Tigers J.D. Martinez to miss 3-4 weeks with Lisfranc sprain

News

Tigers outfielder J.D.Martinez will likely begin the season on the disabled list and may miss three to four weeks as he recovers from a Lisfranc sprain.

Martinez sprained the ligament in his right foot making a running catch in a game last Saturday. While an original MRI was inconclusive,a doctor confirmed the diagnosis, manager Brad Ausmussaid Friday.

The 29-year-old Martinez, an All-Star for the first time in 2015, followed up with another fine season last year, hitting 22 home runs in 120 games and slashing.307/.373/.535.

SB Nation's Tigers site BlessYouBoys.com says Mikie Mahtook,Tyler Collins, andSteven Moya will vie for playing time in right fielduntil Martinez returns.

