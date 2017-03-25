Kendrick Lamar's 'The Heart Part 4' has Drake diss in KD-Westbrook reference

Kendrick Lamar teased fans with an Instagram post of the Roman numeral IV Thursday, leading many to believe he was dropping his fourth album. Instead, what we got was a track titled "The Heart Part 4" and within it, lyrics referencing Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's feud.

As you probably have heard by now, Durant left Westbrook and the Thunder this past offseason to join the Warriors. Since then, there has been a subtle feud between the two, highlighted by a jawing-session during a game and some Instagram posts of cupcakes.

Anyway, Lamar brings all of this up on his latest track:



Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look



You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook



Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you



Just know the next game played, I might slap the s—out you



Technical foul, I'm flagrant, I'm foul



They throwin' me out, you throw in the towel



There's the obvious reference to the basketball aspect of things, but if you're into rap then you can also view this as a Drake diss. Kendrick and Drake have been subtly taking shots at one another for years, and this could be the latest case.

Let's break it down.

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look

In Drake's song "Pound Cake" he has a lyric, "Tables turn, bridges burn, you live and learn" which is eerily similar to Lamar's opener. Using Drake's lyrics against him is what Lamar has done with his previous shots in the past.

You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook

Jumped sides is obviously referring to Durant leaving to his rival, but in terms of Lamar and Drake it likely refers to Drake switching up the sound of his music. Instead of rap, Drake's latest projects have featured more dancehall sounds.

Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you

Your team refers to Durant's Warriors, and also Drake's Warriors. Drake constantly raps about both Durant and hanging out with the Warriors, so it's not a stretch to see this connection.

Just know the next game played, I might slap the s—out you

In addition with the previous lyric, Lamar is referring to the success of Drake's overall OVO team compared to Lamar's Top Dawg Entertainment. While Drake's team achieves more commercial success, Lamar is saying one-on-one, Drake wouldn't stand a chance with him.