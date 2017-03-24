Rugby Union: Waratahs pull off stunning comeback against sorry Rebels

The Rebels threw away their biggest half-time lead in Super Rugby history as they remained winless with a 32-25 home defeat against the Waratahs on Friday.

Waratahs pull off stunning comeback against sorry Rebels

A sorry start to the season sees the Melbourne outfit sitting bottom of the Australian Conference and the overall standings following four defeats from as many matches.

The Rebels looked to have turned a corner as they raced clear in the opening period at AAMI Park, with Reece Hodge racking up 20 points - including two tries - to send them in with a record-breaking 25-6 lead at the interval.

Tries from Ned Hanigan and Reece Robinson reduced the deficit to seven with 20 minutes left to play, before Michael Wells and David Horwitz went over in the last two minutes - when Colby Fainga'a was in the sin bin - to wrap up a remarkable comeback win, with Australian international Bernard Foley kicking 12 points on his first appearance of the season for the Waratahs after recovering from concussion.

In the day's other match, the Crusaders ran in seven tries in a thumping 45-17 bonus-point victory over the Force.

After opening up a 28-17 lead, the home side kept the Force scoreless after the break, with each of their tries scored by a different player.