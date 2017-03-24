A day after former Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead was arrested on a charge of rape, a second former Bears player was taken into custody.

Former Baylor LB Myke Chatman arrested on rape charges

Former Baylor linebacker Shamycheal "Myke" Chatman was arrested by U.S. Marshals near Houston and charged with rape Thursday. The arrests are in connection with a2013 sexual assault of a female student who alleges the two followed her home after she became intoxicated at a party and gang-raped her, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The alleged victim did not initially press charges, butArmstead was indicted last week on three counts of sexual assault. If he is convicted of the second-degree felonies, he faces up to 20 years in prison.Armstead was dismissed from the Baylor team in 2015 following an unspecified violation of team rules.

Chatman was a redshirt freshman in 2013 and transferred to Sam Houston State a year later. It's unclear if he faces the same charges as Armstead.

While the arrests are more than three years removed from the alleged incident,McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said the two were taken into custody because of "newly discovered evidence and continued investigation."

The Baylor football program has been rocked by the sexual assault scandal that has seen at least 19 players arrested since 2011. The alleged victim in the 2013 incident involving Chatman and Armstead is the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Baylor that claims at least 52 acts of rape involving some 31 players occurred between 2011 and 2014.