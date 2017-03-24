Roberto Firmino has taken the place of injured striker Gabriel Jesus for Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

TEAM NEWS: Firmino replaces injured Jesus for Brazil

The top teenagers to watch at Barca

The Liverpool forward is joined by Neymar and club team-mate Philippe Coutinho in a three-man front-line for Tite's side, who sit atop CONMEBOL's qualifying table with a four-point edge of second-placed Uruguay.

Edinson Cavani and Diego Rolan start up front for Uruguay, who are without suspended star Luis Suarez.

Here are the lineups in full:

Uruguay: M. Silva; Pereira, Coates, Godin, G. Silva; Sanchez, Rios, Vecino, Rodriguez; Rolan, Cavani

Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Renato Augusto, Casemiro, Paulinho; Neymar, Firmino, Coutinho