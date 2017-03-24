TEAM NEWS: Firmino replaces injured Jesus for Brazil

News

Roberto Firmino has taken the place of injured striker Gabriel Jesus for Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

The Liverpool forward is joined by Neymar and club team-mate Philippe Coutinho in a three-man front-line for Tite's side, who sit atop CONMEBOL's qualifying table with a four-point edge of second-placed Uruguay.

Edinson Cavani and Diego Rolan start up front for Uruguay, who are without suspended star Luis Suarez.

Here are the lineups in full:

Uruguay: M. Silva; Pereira, Coates, Godin, G. Silva; Sanchez, Rios, Vecino, Rodriguez; Rolan, Cavani

Brazil: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Renato Augusto, Casemiro, Paulinho; Neymar, Firmino, Coutinho

