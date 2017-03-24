After missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time since the 2013-14 campaign, Georgetown has parted ways withhead coach John Thompson III, the school announced Thursday.

Georgetown parts ways with longtime coach John Thompson III

The son of Georgetown legend John Thompson Jr.,John Thompson III'steams went 278-151 over his 13 seasons at Georgetown, but recentplay andscrutiny within the once-prestigious program has led to his departure.

"Our tradition of excellence as a University will forever be inextricably linked with John and his family," school president John J. DeGioia said in a statement."I remain deeply grateful to John for all that he has done on behalf of Georgetown University."

The Hoyas' 12-seasonstreak of finishing with a winning record ended last year, when Georgetown went 15-18. They were 14-18 this season.

Jamion Christian, King Rice,Danny Hurley and Harvard'sTommy Amaker are expected to be the top candidates for the job. But don't expect the program's best player in school history, PatrickEwing to be interested. According to The Vertical,Ewing iscommitted to the NBA.