News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Sharks have downed the Storm 14-4 in a match marred by 30 penalties.
Sharks upset Storm in penalty-a-thon

LaLiga: Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Barcelona have been fined €19,000 after their extraordinary Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain sparked a pitch invasion at Camp Nou.

Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion

Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion

A Neymar-inspired Barca team fought back after losing the first leg 4-0 in Paris to beat PSG 6-1 on home turf.

Sergi Roberto's stoppage-time clincher understandably sparked scenes of wild celebration among the home fans, but UEFA have taken a dim view and hit the Spanish giants in the pocket.

Their sanction also accounted for "improper conduct of the team" as they picked up five yellow cards in the match.


Back To Top