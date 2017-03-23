Latavius Murray was signed by the Vikings on March 16. He had surgery six days later.

Vikings announce newly signed Latavius Murray had ankle surgery

The Vikings announced Wednesday that Murray had ankle surgery, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. The surgery was performed in Charlotte by renowned surgeonDr. Bob Anderson.

Murray played through an ankle injury last season, according to ESPN.com. The former Raiders running back needed a minor procedure to remove bone spurs and repair a ligament.

As he went on free-agent visits, teams were made aware of his condition and the Vikings said they knew before signing Murray that he would require surgery.

A sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2013, the former UCF running back was a Pro Bowler in 2015. Murray missed his rookie season following a training camp injury. He ran for 424 yards and two touchdowns in 2014 before rushing for 1,066 yards and six scores in 2015. Murray, 27, had just 788 yards in 14 games last season, but found the end zone 12 times.

He inked a three-year deal worth $15 million with the Vikings, who hope he can be a viable replacement for Adrian Peterson.