Day out of WGC Match Play to tend to sick mother

Jason Day has withdrawn from the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play to tend to his mother, who is undergoing cancer surgery.

World number three Day confirmed that his mother is having a procedure on Friday to remove a mass in her lungs, and he was unable to focus on golf.

Day conceded against Pat Perez in the first match of round-robin play in Group Three after falling three holes down in six holes.

"Emotionally, it's been wearing on me for a while," a tearful Day said.

"And I know my mom says not to let it get to me, but it really has, so I just need some time away with her to make sure that everything goes well.

"She is the reason that I'm playing golf today. Family's first, and it's just a hard time."