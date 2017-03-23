Milan vice-captain Abate out for season with eye injury

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

AC Milan vice-captain Ignazio Abate will miss the remainder of the season due to an eye injury.

The 30-year-old was injured in Milan's 1-0 win over Sassuolo last month, suffering what Milan describe as a "blunt force trauma" to his left eye and has travelled to the United States for treatment.

Abate made 23 Serie A appearances this season, most of them as skipper due to the injury of regular captain Riccardo Montolivo.

A club statement read: "The results of the visit are positive and the recovery is proceeding smoothly. Therapies will give Abate the opportunity to resume during the summer preparation phase for the 2017-2018 season."

Mattia De Sciglio has taken Abate's place at right-back and as captain in his absence in their last three games.

