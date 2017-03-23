



10 greatest UCLA players of all time



10 greatest UCLA players of all time Would any school want to put its top 10 players against UCLA's best? Would any even be all that eager to challenge the Bruins who couldn't make the cut? UCLA is seven-deep with guys who earned national player of the year honors. Such enormous stars as Kiki Vandeweghe, David Meyers, Lucius Allen, Arron Afflalo, Henry Bibby and Tracy Murray couldn't make this squad. Tyus Edney was the consummate point guard for a championship team and saved a national title with his famous, coast-to-coast dash to beat Missouri. But nope, no room for him. UCLA's list starts with the greatest college player of all time, moves to the second greatest college player from all time and then goes on from there. It's an amazing list.



1

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar



(Ed. note: Abdul-Jabbar was known as Lew Alcindor during part of his time at UCLA) Center 1966-69 Oscar Robertson Trophy: 1967, 1968; Naismith Award, 1969 When Sporting News was putting together the book “Legends of College Basketball” more than a decade ago, coaches were told about the project to recount the 100 greatest players of all time invariably posed a simple question: Who’s No. 2? Abdul-Jabbar’s dominance was that obvious. He played in 90 college games over three seasons and lost only two. He never lost an NCAA Tournament game. In nearly a third of those games – 27 times – he reached the 30-point mark. He recorded the top four single-game scoring performances in school history, including the record 61 points against Washington State in 1967. His 26.4 career average is 5.9 points better than the next-closest Bruin. No one ever has dominated college basketball like Lew Alcindor did, and given the nature of the sport now, no one will.



2

Bill Walton



Center 1971-1974 Oscar Robertson Trophy: 1972, 1973, 1974 Although he was never as statistically stylish, Walton fell only a smidge short of matching or eclipsing Jabbar’s college career. It was during Walton’s incredible career that UCLA won its record 88 consecutive games — a streak that began when he was still a freshman and not eligible to play varsity — but rolled for another 73 games with him in the lineup. Along the way Walton shot 21-of-22 from the field in the NCAA Championship game victory over Memphis, which is widely considered the greatest individual performance in tournament history. Walton is one of three Bruins to average better than 20 points for his career, and he is UCLA’s top rebounder with a 15.7 average and 1,370 gathered. For all of that, Walton’s best skill might have been his passing. Had UCLA completed a third consecutive championship in the 1974 Final Four, No. 1 vs. 2 – not only on this list, but for all of college basketball – might have been a heck of an argument. But the Bruins lost in the national semifinals to David Thompson and N.C. State. Walton scored 29 points and got 18 rebounds that day. He did what he could.



3

Sidney Wicks



Forward 1968-71 Oscar Robertson Trophy, 1971 With Abdul-Jabbar still around, UCLA was so good it was able to win 29 of 30 games while giving Wicks only enough time to average 7.5 points per game. As soon as Kareem cleared out, Wicks exploded for 18.6 points per game, first-team All-America honors and the Most Outstanding Player Award at the 1970 Final Four. Wicks was the player who bridged the two-year gap between Jabbar and Walton, allowing UCLA’s run of NCAA championships to reach five consecutive (on the way to seven). Wicks averaged 9.9 rebounds for his career and converted 51 percent of his field goal attempts. With Wicks as a starter, UCLA lost only three times in two seasons.



4

Gail Goodrich



Guard 1962-65 Consensus All-American, 1965 What would they do with Gail Goodrich today? A 6-1 shooting guard? The scouts would laugh, right? Well, a lot of them did then, too. John Wooden and his staff saw past that, and in winning Goodrich over from USC – where his father played – the Bruins coaches' found one of the two players who propelled the program toward its dynasty. Walt Hazzard was the bigger recruiting prize, and together they won the first of UCLA's titles. But Goodrich won another after Hazzard completed his career, and it was his 42-point outburst against Michigan – then a record for the championship game – that was the key to getting UCLA past Michigan and star Cazzie Russell. Goodrich averaged 18.9 points for his career, including 24.8 as a senior. The Bruins were 58-2 in Goodrich's final two seasons.



5

Marques Johnson



Forward 1973-77 Oscar Robertson Trophy, 1977 You want to know how much college basketball has changed in the past four decades? In 1974, when Johnson was a freshman, John Wooden left him on the bench for all but nine minutes even as the Bruins were losing a double-OT game to N.C. State in the Final Four. Jamaal Wilkes got one minute of rest out of 50. Wooden eventually unleashed Johnson’s enormous and varied talents, with Johnson helping Wooden to one last title the following year while averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Under Gene Bartow, Johnson became a certified star, leading the Bruins to a 52-9 record and another Final Four in two seasons. Johnson averaged 21.4 points and 11.1 rebounds as a senior and was a unanimous national player of the year selection.



6

Walt Hazzard



Guard 1961-64 Oscar Robertson Trophy, 1964 It’s long forgotten John Wooden spent his first 13 years at UCLA doing solid but not extraordinary work. The Bruins reached the NCAA Tournament three times; under today’s rules, it might have been twice that. Nothing special. Then Hazzard crossed the country from Philadelphia, and everything changed. With Hazzard controlling the basketball, UCLA reached two Final Fours and won its first NCAA title. He was credited with 11 points and eight assists in the championship game win over Duke, after getting 19 and nine in the semis against Kansas State. Hazzard’s decision to play so far from home almost certainly paved the way for Abdul-Jabbar (from New York City) to do the same several years later. Hazzard may be the sixth greatest Bruin, but it’s possible no player was more important in the program’s history.



7

Ed O'Bannon



Forward 1991-95 Oscar Robertson Trophy, 1995 Where would UCLA be had not the NCAA escalated its investigation of Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV program in the early 1990s? Short one championship, that’s for sure. And someone else would have gotten O’Bannon’s spot on this list. Because O’Bannon was planning to play at UNLV until the Rebels were slapped with a postseason ban, and with Tark’s blessing O’Bannon looked elsewhere. UCLA was the choice. Although he blew out his knee before the 1990-91 season and that injury affected his redshirt freshman season, O’Bannon gradually recovered to dominate as a senior and lead the Bruins to the 1995 NCAA title. He never was quite as explosive as before the injury, but O’Bannon is the program’s No. 6 career scorer – four spots ahead of his brother, Charles, who also starred for the championship team.



8

Don MacLean



Forward 1988-92 Consensus All-America (second team), 1992 In an NBA career that lasted nearly a decade, MacLean earned more than $16 million according to BasketballReference.com. Wonder what’s worth more to him – that, or the fact he can brag he scored more points at UCLA than Alcindor and Walton? MacLean, indeed, is the Bruins’ career scoring leader, with 2,608 points and a 20.5 average over his four seasons. He was not a 3-point shooter because he did not play in an era when big guys were encouraged to shoot from distance, but MacLean had a magical touch that worked consistently from the foul line and the short corner. All four of his teams reached the NCAA Tournament — which doesn't sound like a lot, but the Bruins had missed three of the previous four — and the 1992 team fell one game short of the Final Four.



9

Keith Wilkes



(Ed. note: Wilkes changed his name to Jamaal Abdul-Lateef in 1975, after graduating from UCLA) Guard 1971-74 Consensus All-American: 1973, 1974 Even beyond UCLA, Wilkes made a career of teaming with the most impactful available players and delivering exactly what was needed to complement their excellence. In college, he was fortunate enough to be teamed with Bill Walton for his entire career, and the two of them (along with Greg Lee, Henry Bibby and others) won two championships, reached three Final Fours and established a virtually unbreakable record for consecutive victories (88). Wilkes contributed as a complementary scorer and rebounder, including a career high of 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore and 16.7 points as a senior. Although he was known primarily as a jumpshooter, he made 51.4 percent of his field goal tries.