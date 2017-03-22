Nick Saban already pissed at media on first day of Alabama spring practice

Alabama coach Nick Saban didn't even make it a day into Alabama's spring camp before gifting us with his first epic rant of the 2017 football season.

Saban on Tuesdayblasted a hapless reporter who dared ask him if the Tide would move to a ball-control offense with former New Englands Patriotsoffensive coordinator Brian Daboll running the offense.

“I don’t know where you came up with we’re going to go to ball control,” Saban said. “That’s not what we do. I mean the New England Patriots threw the ball over 60 percent of the time, which is more than we threw it. So where does that assumption come from?

“Or do you do what everybody else in the media does, just create some s—and put it on the wall and see what sticks, which is what I see happening everywhere," Saban continued. "The people who scream the loudest kind of get the attention.”



Nick Saban's already in midseason form **NSFW** pic.twitter.com/UBei0NuCmq

— Scott Forester (@scott4ester) March 21, 2017



To be fair, the Pats actually threw on 53 percent of their offensive plays during the 2016 regular season. That didn't stop Saban's rant, however: He later lambasted the NCAA for a "ridiculous" rule change— in which high school coaches are no longer allowed to attend summer camps — before returning to finish off the reporter.

"The people who scream the loudest get the things changed. It’s the same thing with you,” Saban said. “We’re going to be more conservative now on ball-control offense, where did that come from? I never said that, nobody in this building ever said that, so where did you come up with that? Just had a dream about it or what?”

The Alabama football team may need some work if it wants to return to the College Football Playoff in 2017, but Saban is already in midseason form when it comes to dealing with the media. And for a coach who once deferred to a Coke bottle and unloaded on a reporter about Charleston Southern, that's saying something.