Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been shut down for two weeks due to a right shoulder strain, manager JoeGirarditold reportersTuesday.

Gregoriusinitially complained of shoulder stiffness Saturday when playing shortstopin a World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Diamondbacks.

Apreliminary MRI Sunday showeda hematoma of the subcapsular muscle in Gregorius' throwing shoulder, forcing him to returntoYankees camp in Tampa for additional tests and misstheNetherlands' WBC semifinal game againstPuerto Rico on Monday.

Girardi saidGregorius could miss all of April as the club takes extra precautions with the 27-year-old.

Known for his defensive prowess at shortstop, Gregorius was one of the reasons the Netherlands reached the WBC semis. He washitting .385 with a homer and eight RBIs in six games before the injury.

Tyler Wade, Ronald Torreyesor perhaps Starlin Castro could share shortstop duties for the Yankees to begin the regular season.