Ranking the 12 worst Sweet 16/Elite Eight choke jobs in NCAA Tournament history As Villanova, Duke and Louisville proved this year, getting to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament isn't a given. Villanova was a No. 1 seed that lost to No. 8 seed Wisconsin, and both Duke and Louisville were No. 2 seeds that lost to No. 7 seeds (South Carolina and Michigan, respectively). And, of course, making the tournament's second weekend doesn't mean the surprises are done. Here, we're taking a look at the most stunning upendings on the weekend before the Final Four is set. We’re focused on the team that was sent home wondering what the heck just happened. The teams that top this list are the ones that expected to win the national championship, but wound up going home before the Final Four even tipped off. Fair warning: This might spur some painful memories.



1

​No. 2 Florida, 2011 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 8 Butler 74, No. 2 Florida 71 (OT) Why they’re here: The Gators, led in scoring by shot-happy guards Erving Walker and Kenny Boynton (those two combined to shoot 36.4 percent on 447 3-point attempts on the season), had won 13 of their previous 15 games, including an overtime contest against BYU in the Sweet 16. Florida had one of the best frontcourts in the nation, with its senior trio of forwards Chandler Parsons (11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds), Vernon Macklin (11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Alex Tyus (9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds). Butler had made a magical run to the title game in 2010 as a No. 5 seed, and had already knocked off No. 1 seed Pitt and No. 4 seed Wisconsin. It looked like the Gators would finally end the dream, though, as they built an 11-point lead midway through the second half. Nope. Butler rallied to tie the game and send it to overtime, then grabbed the lead for good on Shelvin Mack’s 3-pointer with 1:21 left. Macklin and Tyus combined to make 17 of their 28 field-goal attempts, but the rest of the Gators went just 8-for-29 in the loss.



2

​No. 3 Oklahoma State, 1991 (Sweet 16)



The game: No. 10 Temple 72, No. 3 Oklahoma State 63 (OT) Why they’re here: Led by imposing junior big man Byron Houston, the Big Eight Player of the Year who averaged 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds per game and shot 57.3 percent from the field, the Cowboys finished tied for first in the conference during the regular season. In the regular season, Oklahoma State shot 51.2 percent as a team. Against Temple, the Cowboys shot just 41 percent from the field, with Houston making just 6 of 18 shots. Temple senior Mark Macon torched Oklahoma State for 26 points and the Owls scored 19 points in overtime after the Cowboys had rallied to erase a five-point gap down the stretch in regulation to force the extra session.



3

​No. 2 Ohio State, 2013 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 9 Wichita State 70, No. 2 Ohio State 66 Why they’re here: The Buckeyes had finished the season strong, winning eight games in a row heading into the NCAA Tournament — including three in the Big Ten Tournament — and had survived challenges from Iowa State and Arizona in the previous two rounds. Deshaun Thomas led the team with 19.8 points per game and defensive wizard Aaron Craft, the team’s point guard, made life miserable for opposing backcourts. Even though Wichita State had already knocked off top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round, the country was still figuring out just how good Gregg Marshall’s team really was. The Shockers blitzed Ohio State early and often, building a 13-point lead at halftime and boosting that to as much as 20 in the second half before the Buckeyes started to rally. They trimmed the lead to just three points, but Wichita State made enough plays down the stretch and sent the Buckeyes home disappointed.



4

​No. 1 Virginia, 2016 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 10 Syracuse 68, No. 1 Virginia 62 Why they’re here: It’s not just the 10-over-1 thing because, let’s be honest, it’s not like this 10 seed was some plucky mid-major auto bid. These two teams played earlier in the year and Virginia won by eight points at home, not exactly a soul-crushing loss for Syracuse. No, this one is here mostly because of the way it all unraveled for the top-seeded Cavaliers. Virginia was cruising along, rolling out to a dominating 35-21 halftime lead and had a 15-point advantage (54-39) when London Perrantes drilled a 3-pointer with 9:33 left in the game. The outcome seemed secure. Except it wasn’t. Syracuse turned to a frenetic pressure defense, hounding the Cavaliers at every opportunity, and the Cavaliers wilted. Jim Boeheim’s team pulled off a stunning 25-4 run that turned a 15-point deficit into a six point lead, at 64-58, as the clock rolled under two minutes. That was it, as Virginia scored only four points the rest of the way and Syracuse advanced to the Final Four.





5

​No. 3 DePaul, 1987 (Sweet 16)



The game: No. 10 LSU 63, No. 3 DePaul 58 Why they’re here: The Blue Demons, a No. 3 seed despite being ranked No. 5 in the final pre-tournament AP poll, were 28-2 heading into this game. Led by Dallas Comegys (17.5 points per game), Rod Strickland (16.3) and Kevin Edwards (14.4) — all three were first-round NBA Draft picks (Comegys in 1987, the other two in 1988) — DePaul had only lost to Georgetown and Notre Dame during the season. LSU, on the other hand, was a surprising at-large pick, considering the Tigers were just 15-13 overall before making a run to the SEC Tournament title game (where they lost to Alabama). After crashing the Final Four as a No. 11 seed the year before, LSU knocked off second-seeded Temple to get into the Sweet 16. In this contest, the Tigers used their physical advantage to keep DePaul’s scorers from finding any rhythm — DePaul was held 18 points below its season scoring average and the trio of Comegys, Strickland and Edwards combined for only 35 points.



6

​No. 1 Kentucky, 1986 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 11 LSU 59, No. 1 Kentucky 57 Why they’re here: The Wildcats, under head coach Eddie Sutton, had won 14 in a row (and 22 of 23) heading into this game, with senior big man Kenny Walker leading the way with his averages of 20 points and nearly eight rebounds per game. Three of those victories, by the way, were against LSU (by two, 11 and three points). Maybe the fourth time was the charm. LSU coach Dale Brown mixed up his defensive looks constantly, doing whatever he could to keep the 32-3 Wildcats from getting into a rhythm. It worked well enough. Kentucky had been held under 60 points only one other time that season. It was the second big upset for LSU that weekend; in the Sweet 16, Brown’s Tigers knocked off No. 2 seed Georgia Tech by six points.



7

​No. 1 Kansas, 2011 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 11 VCU 71, No. 1 Kansas 61 Why they’re here: The Jayhawks opened as the No. 7 team in the AP preseason poll and never dropped below that mark the entire season. Led by junior twins Marcus and Markieff Morris and veteran guards Tyshawn Taylor and Tyrel Reed, Kansas had won all three of its NCAA Tournament games by at least 14 points and had a stellar 35-2 record on the season. VCU, of course, barely got into the tournament — the Rams had to play a First Four game — but coach Shaka Smart’s team rolled through its first four NCAA Tournament wins and punched the Jayhawks in the mouth early in this one. VCU built its lead as high as 17 points in the first half and still led by 14 at the break. Kansas trimmed the Rams’ advantage to two points in the second half, but Smart’s team responded with another run to take control of the game again and roll to the 10-point win.



8

​No. 1 Georgetown, 1987 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 10 Providence 88, No. 1 Georgetown 73 Why they’re here: The Hoyas closed the season strong, winning their final 10 games (including the Big East Tournament title) to grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That winning streak included three wins against top 10 teams (Syracuse twice and Pitt once) and two wins against Providence (by 11 and 18 points). Reggie Williams, a consensus first-team All-American who would become the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft a couple months later, led the Hoyas at 23.6 points per contest. But Providence, which had knocked off No. 2 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 behind 26 points from senior guard Billy Donovan, jumped all over the Hoyas early and never relented. The Friars owned a 54-37 lead at halftime — that advantage had been extended from six to 17 with Williams on the bench with foul trouble — and maintained a relatively comfortable advantage down the stretch. Donovan scored 20 points (he was 16 of 18 from the free throw line) and Darryl Wright scored 20, too (he went 4 for 4 from 3-point range) as coach Rick Pitino’s team pulled away for the stunning victory.



9

​No. 1 Duke, 2002 (Sweet 16)



The game: No. 5 Indiana 74, No. 1 Duke 73 Why they’re here: The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason AP poll and No. 1 in the final pre-tournament poll, and they were only out of that spot for four weeks during the entire season (never lower than third). Duke was absolutely loaded. Junior Jason Williams led the team in scoring at 21.3 points per game, and Carlos Boozer (18.2), Mike Dunleavy (17.3) and Dahntay Jones (11.2) could also fill it up — the Blue Devils averaged 88.9 points a game that season. Sophomore Chris Duhon (8.9 points, 5.9 assists) was another special player. The Blue Devils were in complete control of this game, too, forcing turnovers and jumping out to a 20-7 lead over the Hoosiers early; they still held a 16-point advantage (59-44) midway through the second half. That’s when the nightmare started for Duke. Indiana sophomore Jared Jeffries, who averaged 15.0 points and 7.6 rebounds, became nearly unstoppable — he finished with 25 and 15 — and the Hoosiers took control inside (they scored 40 points in the paint and outrebounded Duke 46-29 in the game). On the season, Duke shot 49.5 percent from the field, but in this one the Blue Devils made just 27 of 67 field-goal attempts (40.3 percent) and only 10 of 19 free-throw attempts (52.6 percent).



10

​No. 1 Connecticut, 2006 (Elite Eight)



The game: No. 11 George Mason 86, No. 1 UConn 84 (OT) Why they’re here: The Huskies spent five weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll that year, and their “worst” ranking all season was No. 4. They entered this game with a sparkling 30-3 record. Led by consensus second-team All-American (and future NBA star) Rudy Gay and point guard Marcus Williams, UConn was the one of the favorites to win the national championship under coach Jim Calhoun. George Mason had knocked off Michigan State and North Carolina (teams that had been in the Final Four the previous year) on the opening weekend and then beat seventh-seeded Wichita State in the Sweet 16. The confident Patriots stayed with their workhorses against UConn — coach Jim Larranaga didn’t make a single substitution after the 10:37 mark of regulation — and shot 50 percent (9 for 18) from 3-point range in the game. Mason never trailed in overtime.



11

​No. 1 Kansas, 1997 (Sweet 16)



The game: No. 4 Arizona 85, No. 1 Kansas 82 Why they’re here: This might have been Roy Williams’ best team at Kansas. Consensus first-team All-American Raef LaFrentz (18.5 points) and future 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce (16.3) led KU in scoring, senior Jacque Vaughn (10.2 points. 6.2 assists) ran the point and future NBA mainstay Scot Pollard (10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks) patrolled the paint. The Jayhawks spent the final 15 weeks of the season in the No. 1 spot in the AP poll, and their lone loss heading into this game was in double overtime at rival Missouri. They’d won their five postseason games (three Big 12, two NCAA) by an average of 16.8 points. Arizona, though, was up to the challenge. Behind the guard play of Mike Bibby (21 points), Michael Dickerson (20) and Miles Simon (17), the Wildcats took control of the game after halftime and withstood every Kansas push down the stretch. Arizona pushed its lead out to 75-62 with only 3:25 left, only to watch the Jayhawks whittle it down and pull within a point, at 83-82 on a 3-pointer by Ryan Robertson with 19 seconds to go. KU wouldn’t score again, however, and Arizona had its monumental upset. The Wildcats went on to beat two more No. 1 seeds (bluebloods North Carolina and Kentucky) in the Final Four to claim the title.