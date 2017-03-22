LeBron James ispraising a man who talked two young boys out of a street fight and into a handshakein a viral video.

LeBron James, other sports stars praise man who stopped fight in viral video

WARNING: The video features offensive language.



We need more people like him to step up! WOW! ✊ ✊ ✊ pic.twitter.com/SmYzuVJnqj

— Sept 4th (@DubOnDaBeatz) March 21, 2017



James took to his Twitter on Mondayto commendtheman.



So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw

— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017



"So dope!!!," saidJames. "#Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!"

The video has received praise from other sports stars like Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smithand former MLB playerJerry HairstonJr.



This is a REAL man right here! Y'all youngins need to watch and learn from this video about your "friends"...salute to this dude! https://t.co/YMau4bv4gm

— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 21, 2017

