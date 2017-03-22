LeBron James, other sports stars praise man who stopped fight in viral video

News

Sporting News
LeBron James ispraising a man who talked two young boys out of a street fight and into a handshakein a viral video.

WARNING: The video features offensive language.



James took to his Twitter on Mondayto commendtheman.



"So dope!!!," saidJames. "#Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!"

The video has received praise from other sports stars like Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smithand former MLB playerJerry HairstonJr.



