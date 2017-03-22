Schweinsteiger could have helped Manchester United - Low

Germany coach Joachim Low believes Bastian Schweinteiger could have been more effectively used at Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger ended an underwhelming stay at Old Trafford on Tuesday by confirming a switch to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Having struggled for form and fitness after joining United from Bayern Munich in July 2015, the 32-year-old found himself frozen out of the first-team when Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as manager for this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner battled back to a place on the fringes of Mourinho's squad, making four appearances across all competitions from November onwards before long-time admirers Chicago made their move.

"He told me that he did all he could to get into the Man United team. He could have helped them," Low told a news conference ahead of Germany's friendly with England in Dortmund on Wednesday.

"I've seen some Man United games where they could have done with a central midfielder, a chief organiser who puts things right.

"I think it is okay for Basti to move to America to experience news things and wind down his career in the MLS. It's a good decision for Basti."

Germany will bid farewell to forward Lukas Podolski against England, who will be honoured as he brings down the curtain on his international career – in much the same way that Schweinsteiger was in a 2-0 win over Finland last September.

"I'm not concerned Schweinsteiger stole my show with his transfer," Podolski joked.

"It's every player's personal decision, where he wants to play."