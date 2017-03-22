Chinese club sack Ferrara after two games

Ciro Ferrara has been sacked by Chinese second-tier side Wuhan Zall after just two games in charge.

The former Juventus boss took charge of the ChinaLeague One team late last season -his first coaching role since Sampdoria sacked him in 2012.

Although he saved the struggling team, they madesome big signings in the close-season andthe team's performances have been deemed not good enough by the boardand they have opted to relieve him of his duties.

A 1-1 draw with Baoding Yingli Yitong in the opening game of the season was followed by a 2-1 away loss to Meizhou Hakka,

"We can confirm the termination of the collaboration with Mr.Ferrara,"a club officer said.

"The club thanks him for his contribution to Wuhan football and wishes him every success in the future."

The Italian, who enjoyed a glittering career consisting of long spells at Napoli and Juventus, is the first managerial firing of the season in China's top three divisions.

Zall will have the chance to turn their form around in their next game as they take on Beijing Enterprises, who lost both of their opening games.