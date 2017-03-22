West Ham have no interest in £300k-a-week Rooney

West Ham have no interest in signing Wayne Rooney, Goal can confirm.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the Hammers held an interest in securing the signature of the Manchester United captain, should he become available this summer.

However, sources have now confirmed that the Hammers would not be able to afford such a costly transfer, with Rooney’s wages prohibitive.

The 31-year-old’s current contract runs until 2019, with the striker earning £300,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

The Hammers are prioritising a move for a new right-back this summer, with Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna, both of Manchester City, on Slaven Bilic’s shortlist.

Rooney, meanwhile, appears to have reached a crossroads in his career, after he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming friendly against Germany and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, despite declaring himself fit.

Jose Mourinho has repeatedly overlooked his captain this season; Rooney has made just 18 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, and has not played 90 minutes since September, in a 3-1 defeat to Watford.

The veteran forward almost left the club in Januaryamid interest from a slew of Chinese Super League clubs.

However, he subsequently released a statement, outlining his intention to fight for his place.

“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United,” he said.

“I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts.

“It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it.”

It remains to be seen, however, if he will stay at the club beyond this summer.