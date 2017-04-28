NFL Draft 2017: QB Mitchell Trubisky's 5 best fits don't include 49ers

Mitchell Trubisky's meteoric rise up the 2017 NFL Draft board has tapered off a bit, timed with Deshaun Watson raising his stock as the consensus best quarterback in the class.

Mitchell Trubisky's 5 best NFL Draft fits don't include 49ers

Trubisky, who took the field at North Carolina Pro Day on Tuesday, is still a good bet to be the second QB selected because of his well-rounded, pro-ready skill set.

Watson deserves the edge because of his leadership, winning experience and athleticism. He will be the choice at the first realistic landing spot for any QB, No. 2 overall to the 49ers. With a truly elite prospect at another position also in play with that second pick, Trubisky is bound to be out of the mix.

But by the time San Francisco is on the clock again, at No. 34, he won't be available. One of these five teams will take him in between.

NFL Draft 2017: Mitchell Trubisky's 5 best fits

Chicago Bears

(No. 3 overall)

Chicago is looking for an anti-Jay Cutler, a change from pure, strong-armed gunslinger to someone who rests his laurels on accuracy and strong decision-making to go along with his mobility.

Trubisky is built to be a good rhythm passer in the Bears' system as opposed to streaky, frustrating inconsistency. Mike Glennon was paid to be a short-term starter, and Trubisky can offer them much-needed lasting talent at the position.

San Diego Chargers

(No. 7 overall)

San Diego also will have its eyes on Watson should he fall, but it will need to consider Trubisky as Philip Rivers' successor, too. Like Rivers, Trubisky doesn't come in with the prettiest mechanics and is a tough, gritty competitor. Trubisky can deliver the same zip and accuracy out of the pocket, and he can push the ball downfield outside when needed.

Cleveland Browns

(No. 12 overall)

Cleveland is rumored to be interested in Trubisky at No. 1 overall, but it would be ludicrous not draft special edge rusher Myles Garrett with that pick. Getting Garrett to pressure QBs, however, would put pressure on Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson to finally solve QB with their second first-round pick.

In terms of height, weight, quick release and overall passing style, Trubisky meshes more with the Browns' current preferred prototype than either Watson or Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.

Houston Texans

(No. 25 overall)

Bill O'Brien got rid of the expensive headache known as Brock Osweiler and is free to handpick a more malleable passer with strengths and an offensive mentality to his liking. Trubisky is much more than a big pocket passer, and O'Brien would love tailoring his unique blend of short accuracy and athleticism into a more effective, efficient package that Osweiler had no chance of becoming.

New Orleans Saints

(No. 32 overall)

New Orleans now has a second first-round pick after its trade with New England. After they target the biggest impact defender available or homegrown running back Leonard Fournette at No. 11, the Saints can get more creative after moving wide receiver Brandin Cooks and not needing to address his position with the final pick of the first round.

Everything points to Trubisky becoming an excellent padawan behind Drew Brees' Jedi mastery, especially with Sean Payton still there to harness the best of the kid's talents in a QB-friendly offense.