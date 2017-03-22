Arsene Wenger has denied that he has agreed to join PSG, insisting that such reports are merely "fake news".

Wenger denies PSG agreement: It's fake news!

The Arsenal boss is under increasing pressure at the Emirates Stadium, with the 3-1 defeat to West Brom at the weekend marred by a plane flown over the ground, bearing a message protesting a potential contract extension for the 67-year-old.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Wenger had been offered a two-year contract at the Ligue 1 giants, with whom he has been repeatedly linked.

However, BeIn Sports have now released a snippet of an interview with the Frenchman, with Wenger rubbishing such reports.

“A contract with PSG? I formally deny that. That is fake news. I formally deny that," he said.

The Frenchman called out "fake news" in January, amid reports that Arsenal had made a £56 million bid for highly-rated Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Gunners have won just once in March, beating non-league Lincoln City 5-0 in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Chelsea, while PSG are second in Ligue 1, three points behind Monaco.