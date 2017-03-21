Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has won the Czech Player of the Year award for the ninth time, a new record.

Cech wins Czech Footballer of the Year for ninth time

The Gunners stopper, who retired from international football following the European Championshiplast summer, beat off competition from Hertha Berlin’s Vladimir Darida, who finished second in the poll, and Borek Dockal, who is based in China.

The vote is decided by players, coaches, football officials and journalists, and the 34-year-old expressed his happiness with the award on Twitter.



Thank you for this award tonight - Czech Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/MZGvQfVL8u

— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) March 21, 2017



Cech was injured in the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat to West Brom at the weekend, and reportedly said in Prague that it could take weeks for him to return to the fold.

Arsenal have endured a crisis in recent weeks, and are currently sixth in the Premier League, having lost their last two domestic games, and were also brutally eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich, going down 10-2 on aggregate.