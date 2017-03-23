What time is the Kansas-Purdue game?

March Madness 2017: Kansas meets Purdue in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

No. 1 seed Kansas takes on No. 4 Purdue at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday in Kansas City in the Midwest Region.

What channel is the Kansas-Purdue game on?

The Kansas-Purdue game is on CBS.

Who is favored to win the Kansas-Purduegame?

The point spread as of Monday wasKansas -4.5.

No. 1 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self, 14th year

Overall record: 30-4

Scoring leader: Frank Mason III, senior (20.8)

Rebounding leader: Landen Lucas, senior (8.6)

Assists leader: Frank Mason III, senior (5.2)

Famous non-athlete alum: Paul Rudd, actor

Why Kansas will win:

Josh Jackson got the better of Michigan State's Miles Bridges in their showdown between two Michigan-born stars in Round 2. Jackson had more help surrounding him thanBridges, which is what makes Kansas so dangerous — almost anyone in the starting lineup can go off with a big performance.

Mason will likely be named Player of the Year when it's all said and done, and rightly so, because he'sgrown more than anyone in college basketball this season. His ability to knock down 3-pointers and drive into the lane to potentially get Purdue's massive frontcourt into foul trouble will be key.

No. 4 Purdue

Coach: Matt Painter, 12th year

Overall record: 27-7

Scoring leader: Caleb Swanigan, sophomore (18.5)

Rebounding leader: Caleb Swanigan, sophomore (12.6)

Assists leader: Dakota Mathias, junior (3.7)

Famous non-athlete alum: Neil Armstrong, astronaut

Why Purdue will win:

Kansas is a bit lean in the frontcourt, with Landen Lucas serving as the main threat. The Boilermakers' three best players are over 6-7, which makes them a load to deal with in the paint. Power forward Caleb "Biggie" Swanigan is unstoppable on either block. He also has developed a semi-reliable outside shot to make himself even more of an offensive threat.

The X-factor for Purdue is freshman guardCarsen Edwards. He has come on lately by infusing energy and passion into the Boilermakersattack. Purdue is not very deep in the backcourt, so an energetic Edwards will have to stay out of foul trouble.