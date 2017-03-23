March Madness 2017: NCAA Tournament betting odds, point spreads for Sweet 16

Here are the early betting lines for the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2017: Sweet 16 betting odds, point spreads for NCAA Tournament

Point spreads and totals are the Las Vegas consensus as of about midnight ET Sunday, with differences among sports books and early line moves noted.

NCAA Tournament odds, point spreads: Sweet 16

Midwest Region (Thursday)

No.7 Michigan vs. No. 3 Oregon, Kansas City (7:09 p.m., CBS)



Point spread: Michigan -1.5



Total: 146.5



Notes: Michigan is the only lower-seeded team favored over a higher seed in early Sweet 16 lines. The Wolverines were available at -1 at some Las Vegas betting shops Sunday night, while the total was as high as 147.5.

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas, Kansas City (approx. 9:39 p.m., CBS)



Point spread: Kansas -4.5



Total: 156.5



Notes: The Treasure Island sports bookhung Vegas’ first number on this game, Kansas -3.5, a price that proved too cheap for the betting market’s tastes.

West Region (Thursday)

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, San Jose (7:39 p.m., TBS)



Point spread: Gonzaga -3



Total: 148



Notes: A few Las Vegas sports books opened Gonzaga -3.5 on Saturday night but adjusted to -3 on Sunday morning. Gonzaga -2.5 was available at Stations Casinos on Sunday. The total opened 146.5 before being bet up the ladder.

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona, San Jose (approx. 10:09 p.m., TBS)



Point spread: Arizona -7.5



Total:144.5



Notes: Arizona has been as low as -7 in early wagering, but that number hasn’t lasted long. There’s also been an upward trend on the total, the number jumping from 143 to 145 on some Vegas boards.

South Region (Friday)

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 1 North Carolina, Memphis (7:09 p.m., CBS)



Point spread: North Carolina -7.5



Total: 152.5



Notes: UNC could be had for as cheap as -7 after its win over Arkansas. The total for this Sweet 16 matchup was as high as 153 on Sunday in Vegas.

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 Kentucky, Memphis (approx. 9:39 p.m., CBS)



Point spread: No line as of this publication



Total: No line as of this publication

East Region (Friday)

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Baylor, New York (7:29 p.m., TBS)



Point spread: No line as of this publication



Total: No line as of this publication

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Florida, New York (approx. 9:59 p.m., TBS)



Point spread: Florida -1.5



Total: 131.5



Notes: Wisconsin wasavailable Sunday at +2 for bettors interested in the underdog. The total was bet up to 132 at a few shops.