Table tennis players in epic 766-shot, 10-minute rally

Li Jie and Hitomi Sat have produced what could be the longest rally in professional table tennis history in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Jie from Netherlands and Japan's Sato went back-and-forth in a ridiculous 766-shot rally that lasted over 10 minutes.

Both players never really attempted to up the ante, content on staying in the rally, but the concentration of both players is something to behold.

Even more remarkable is the fact the rally had to be restarted when a ball from another table rolled over towards theirs.

For the record the point was eventually won by Jie, with the Dutchwoman also winning the match.