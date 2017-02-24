Venezuelan channels Eddie the Eagle with comical skiing fail

Adrian Solano has always dreamed of representing Venezuela at the World Ski Championships. The only problem? He can't ski.

Venezuelan channels Eddie the Eagles with comical skiing fail

Solano managed to secure a spot in the qualifying round of the world championships after training on wheels in his home land.

But unfortunately Solano discovered that skiing on snow is very different to skiing on wheels in a comical first run in Finland.

Solano made a horror start when he almost fell over getting out of the blocks.

He struggled mightily to get up hills and stumbled multiple times, at one stage crossing his skis and tumbling to the ground.

He told followers on Instagram that he had never trained on snow before.

"Although I did not know the snow and I did not have the opportunity to train here I am giving the best."

Solano's efforts sparked memories of the famous Eddie the Eagle, who shot from obscurity to represent Great Britain at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, where he finished dead last out of 73 competitors.

As it turns out he was actually deported en route to the competition because French police didn't believe he was a skier.

"When I got to Paris on January 19, I explained that I was on my way to Sweden to train. They did not believe that I ski in Venezuela," he told AFP.

"I told them that we train on wheels. I only had 28 euros with me and the police accused me of trying to immigrate because things were going badly in my country."

He said his travel documents were in order and he had letters of invitation to travel to Sweden and then to the tournament in Finland, but authorities deported him several days later.

"Now I am at a disadvantage. I missed a month of practice on the snow. But I am still trying because this is my dream."