Aussie teen Riley Day scores incredible Nitro victory

Australian 16-year-old Riley Day has stamped herself as a superstar of the future after causing a massive upset in the 150m at Nitro Athletics.

Aussie teen Riley Day causes massive Nitro boilover

Jamaica's 2015 world champion Natasha Morrison was the race favourite and was expected to go back-to-back for the Bolt All-Stars after Usain won the men's event.

But Day clocked a winning time of 17.63, relegating London Olympian Margaret Adeoye from England and and Morrison to the minor placings.

"This is something very big," said Bruce McAvaney in commentary. "A star is born."

"We've seen the greatest (Bolt) and now we're seeing someone who could be very special.

"That was quite remarkable. You cannot overstate what we've just seen."

"She's got Olympics in her blood," added Olympian Tamsyn Lewis.

Day was overjoyed after the brilliant performance.

"I just believe in myself, have confidence and run my own race," she said.

"This is the best feeling ever."

VICTORY: Bolt leads All-Stars to overall win

It's been a massive week for the Year 12 student from the small Queensland town of Beaudesert, who ran side-by-side with Bolt in the mixed 4x100m relay at Nitro I last Saturday.

She then showed why she's so highly regarded with a second-place finish behind Morrison in the 100m on Thursday.

Day dominated the under-18 100m and 200m finals at the Australian All Schools championships in December, breaking records held by Lauren Hewitt and Sally Pearson along the way.

With her and fellow teenager Jack Hale continuing to impress, the future of Aussie athletics appears to be in safe hands.