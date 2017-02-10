Morgan Mitchell disses cocky Brit after finish-line air-kiss

Theo Campbell decided to blow Morgan Mitchell a kiss as he ran her down in the Nitro Athletics mixed relay.

'Kinda cute': Cocky Brit blows Morgan Mitchell a kiss at finish-line

And the Aussie's response was gold.

Mitchell was desperately trying to hold onto the lead in the opening event of Nitro II on Thursday night, but was no match for Campbell as he pipped her at the post.

HEARTBREAK: Aussies disqualified, stripped of Nitro victory

FUTURE STAR: Riley Day impresses at Nitro Athletics

The cocky Brit turned and looked at Mitchell as he crossed the finish-line, blowing a cheeky kiss in her direction.

Asked about the incident after the race, Mitchell said she didn't even see it.

"Not really," she said when asked if she noticed it. "It's kinda cute, he thinks he's a big, strong man."

"They're not even close to us on the leaderboard so oh well."

The 22-year-old got some revenge later in the meet when she came from behind to overtake the Brits in the final straight of the 2x300m relay.

The Aussies did indeed finish ahead of Great Britain on the overall leaderboard, but they should have been first rather than second.

They finished behind the Bolt All-Stars for the second-straight meeting, but it could have been very different if not for a botched baton change in the final event.

The Australian team only had to complete the 4x100m mixed relay legally to win the night, but Fabrice Lapierre ran out of the allotted changeover box and the locals were disqualified, regulating them to overall runners-up.