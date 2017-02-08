A motorbike rider came within centimetres of being wiped out by a car during a frightening incident in Qatar.

Motorbike rider almost wiped out by jeep after huge jump

Dramatic footage shows the terrifying scene unfold as the dirt bike rider and a mate launch themselves off a massive jump down a sand dune in the Qatari desert.

Neither rider seems to be aware of the fact that three jeeps are driving along the exact same path where they are set to land 30-metres below.

One of the men manages to pick the gap between two of the jeeps but the other rider isn't so fortunate.

The front wheel of his bike sails just over the top of the jeep but his back wheel clips the bonnet of the vehicle before he lands.

A couple of kilometres slower or not as much air off the jump and the daredevil may not have lived to tell the story.

But as it was, the clearly rattled rider somehow escaped serious injury.

The same can't be said about the jeep though, with a close-up shot from the camera revealing the massive dent the bike left on the vehicle's bonnet.