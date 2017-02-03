Andriy Grivko has been kicked out of the Tour of Dubai after leaving race leader Marcel Kittel bloodied with a punch to the face.

Cyclist disqualified for mid-race attack on rival

Kittel had won the opening two stages of the race, but was outside the top 10 on day three.

The German was seen with a large cut above his eye during stage three, and condemned Grivko afterwards.

"When we passed a construction site, the sand began blowing and as soon as we went into the crosswinds we were fighting for position, which is always stressful, and Andriy Grivko punched me," Kittel said on his team's website.

"I really can't understand how he can do something like that. I get that riding in the crosswinds is always tense, but it gives him no right to act like that. He could have hurt my eye. It's a real shame what happened. In the finale, my mind wasn't 100 per cent on the sprint, but I am happy I have no big injuries and I kept the lead."

The Ukrainian Grivko was later disqualified and fined 200 Swiss francs (A$263) by organisers.

Kittel also took to Twitter, lashing out at his rival's actions.

I won't accept an apology for this. That has nothing to do with cycling. What Grivko did is a shame for our beautiful sport. pic.twitter.com/vvMN5LzQN0 — Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) February 2, 2017

"I won't accept an apology for this. That has nothing to do with cycling. What Grivko did is a shame for our beautiful sport," he wrote.