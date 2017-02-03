Epic long weekend of sport on Channel 7

A massive four days of sport on Channel 7 starts with the AFL Women's on Friday night and finishes with the Super Bowl on Monday.

Epic four days of sport begins Friday on Channel 7

The first season of AFL Women’s competition begins Friday night and you can watch it live on Channel 7 and 7mate.

Collingwood and Carlton, two of Australia’s oldest clubs, will be the first two teams to play in round 1 of AFLW at Ikon Park.

New rivalries will be brought to life between Collingwood’s Moana Hope and Carlton’s Brianna Davey, both having played for the St Kilda Sharks in the VFL and the Western Bulldogs in past exhibition matches.

Seven will be airing League of Her Own following the first AFLW game.

The compelling documentary follows the journey of Moana Hope, Stephanie Chiocci and Tayla Thorn as they journey towards their dream of the big league.



Nitro Athletics hits Australian screens for the first time. Usain Bolt will feature in the new style track and field event alongside teams from Australia, New Zealand, England, China and Japan.

The Davis Cup sees Australia and the Czech Republic go head to head starting this Friday and continuing over the weekend.

The Australian team led by Lleyton Hewitt features livewire Nick Kyrigos alongside Sam Groth, Jordan Thompson and John Peers.

The Patriots and Falcons take the field in America’s biggest sporting event, the NFL Super Bowl 51, Monday February 6 LIVE and FREE on Seven.

This year’s game is set to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, including halftime entertainment from LadyGaga.

Mount Panorama circuit will come to life with the return of Bathurst 12 Hour Saturday and Sunday.

Headlining the list are some of Australian Motorsport’s biggest names, including six-time Bathurst 1000 champion Craig Lowndes, six-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup and touring car legend Mark Skaife.

TV Broadcast Times:

Friday February 3



Collingwood v Carlton

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 6pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate, 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 4pm LIVE on 7mate

League of Her Own

Sydney 6pm on 7mate

Melbourne 9:45pm on Channel 7

Brisbane 5pm on 7mate

Adelaide 9.15pm on Channel 7

Perth 7pm on 7mate

Saturday February 4

Davis Cup Day 2 – Australia v CR

Syd 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Melb 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Bris 11am LIVE on Channel 7

Adel 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 9am LIVE 7TWO, 10am LIVE on Channel 7

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

Sydney 7pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7pm LIVE on 7mate, 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 6pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 4pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants

Adelaide 4.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Nitro Athletics

Sydney 7pm LIVE on Channel 7

Melbourne 9.45pm on Channel 7

Brisbane 7pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 9.15pm on Channel 7

Perth 4pm LIVE on Channel 7, 5.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout

Sydney 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 2.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 3.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 12.30pm LIVE on 7mate



Sunday February 5

Davis Cup Day 3 – Australian v Czech Republic

Sydney 11am LIVE on Channel 7

Melbourne 11am LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 10am LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 10.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 8am LIVE 7TWO, 9am LIVE Channel 7

Bathurst 12 Hour

Sydney 5.30am LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 5.30am LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 4.30am LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 5.00am LIVE on 7mate

Perth 2.30am LIVE on 7mate

Monday February 6

NFL – Super Bowl

Sydney 10am LIVE on Channel 7

Melbourne 10am LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 9am LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 9.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 7am LIVE on 7mate, 9am LIVE on Channel 7