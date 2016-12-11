Andy Ruiz says he beat Joseph Parker, demands a rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr wants a rematch after losing to Joseph Parker by the most slender of margins.

Andy Ruiz wants rematch after losing to Joseph Parker

The fight for the WBO belt went down to the wire in Auckland on Saturday night, with Parker earning a 115-113 victory from two judges and a 114-114 draw from the third.

Parker, 24, started the fight slowly but grew into the contest, dominating the closing rounds as his stocky opponent began to tire.

"It was a very close fight, he brought his A-game and I knew he would because he trained hard, lost some good weight, showed some speed and power," Parker said.

Now the Mexican heavyweight has suggested that the judges favoured Parker, who was fighting in front of his home crowd.

"I think I won the fight," Ruiz told reporters.

"I was always on pace, controlling the rounds with the jab, always pushing him back, giving him a little bit of pressure.

"I think I showed that I was the faster guy out there."

Ruiz added: "But you know I came here to his hometown and I think the judges were on his favour."

HOW IT HAPPENED: Here's how Joe Parker became WBO heavyweight champion of the world

He said everyone had been telling him he was the clear winner.

"I would want to get a rematch.

"I came to his hometown, so maybe he can come to mine and defend it over there on my turf."

RELATED STORIES:

Parker new heavyweight world champion

Here's how Joe Parker became WBO heavyweight champion of the world

Parker made no suggestion of plans for a rematch after his win last night.

The 24-year-old boxer said he was just keen for a rest, before hitting his straps again next year in the quest to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

"This is just the start, now we've won this, we want to dominate the heavyweight division, that's our goal, to win, keep winning, dominate and unify those belts," Parker said.

READ MORE: What's next for Joseph Parker?