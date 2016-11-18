Massa opens up about incredible farewell at Brazilian GP

When Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa crashed out on his last race of his career, he was overcome with emotion – along with most of the spectators.

'I was really moved': Felipe Massa describes emotional farewell from Brazilian GP

But the premature end to the race resulted in a finish more memorable than a predicted eight or ninth placing, as Massa was met with applause from the crowd, officials and even his rival teams.

The 35-year-old veteran racer walked from the wreckage down to the Williams garage, holding a Brazilian flag over his shoulders.

In a column for Motorsport.com, Massa wrote that he was trying his best to contain his emotions but was overwhelmed at the unexpected response from the crowd.

“When I got out from the car I could hear the applause of the public, and shortly afterwards a marshal approached me and gave me a Brazilian flag. I looked at him to say thank you and he was in tears,” he wrote.

“It was an emotional scene that affected me very much and as I walked into the pits I heard a crescendo of people shouting my name. I was really moved.

“A few minutes before I was disappointed not to have finished the race, but had managed to keep my emotions in check. But scenes I just could not imagine came when I got back into the pitlane.

“With the Brazilian flag in my hands, I looked up and saw the mechanics of Mercedes in their race suits had come out into the pits to applaud.

“Then the boys at Ferrari and Williams did the same. If our garage had been at the far end of the pitlane I think all the teams would have come out. It was an incredible scene, and something that I personally have never seen in a pitlane during a race.

“I cannot find the right words to thank all of those who came to say words or give me a handshake. While people often think that F1 is a very cynical world, there is also a human side — and I had the good fortune to experience that first hand on Sunday.”

Rob Smedley, Head of Vehicle Performance at the Williams Martini Racing Formula One team, was equally amazed at the trackside scenes, telling Autosport.com the “amount of love for him was incredible”.

"You've got that weird juxtaposition of wanting him to have done well and finish on a real high.

"But then having seen what we did see, it was then even more special than him finishing in eighth or ninth position."