Surfing champion wipes out on monster wave in Maui

A two-time champion of the Body Glove Mavericks surfing competition in Maui has wiped out on the first day of ‘big’ waves at the infamous break.

Surfing champion wipes out on 20ft wave in Maui

The massive 20-foot wave was the first of the year, according to US surfing website Surfline, and attracted dozens of surfers, paddle boarders and jetskiiers to the spot.

As the huge swell rolls in, South African surfer Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker makes the steep drop down the face of the wave.

But just as he reaches the bottom, Baker looks over his shoulder to see the wave crashing towards him.

He jumps from his board just as a wall of white wash buries him in the surf.

Baker wasn’t injured in the wipe out.