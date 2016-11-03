The internet has been abuzz with tales of famous Chicago Cubs fans. Eddie Vedder celebrating on someone's shoulders in the Cubs clubhouse. John Cusack and his new best friend, Kerry Wood. And of course there's Bill Murray, everyone's favourite famous Cubs fan.

Bill Murray gifts Game 6 seat next to him to random Cubs fan

He's been a fixture in the stands at nearly every Cubs game, he sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" as Daffy Duck during Game 3, and he's not done making the Cubs' postseason as memorable as possible.

This story actually starts with Cubs fan Karen Michel. Karen didn't have a ticket for the game, and didn't have any luck at the Progressive Field box office. (Not surprising.) After she struck out at the box office, she happened to see Murray and decided to trail him.

That's when things got awesome. Murray noticed her, and instead of saying "Hey, why are you following me?" he did something wholly surprising.

"He turns around and says, 'Here, here's a ticket,'" she said. "And he kind of shuttled me into the door. I thought it was just a ticket to get in. But it was a ticket to sit right here."

So what did they talk about? Michel told Cut4 that they chatted about what most people would: their favorite sports team and their families.

"I asked, 'When you went to the Cubs game, who did you go with?'" Michel said. "He said his brother and his father. I have all sisters, and me and my dad would go to the baseball games. We talked about stuff like that."

That's one of the reasons that sports are awesome. Meet a random person, no matter who they are, and a lot of times you can find common ground in your fan experiences.

Sports are also awesome when a celebrity randomly offers you a great ticket to a game you really wanted to go to. A minuscule amount of people get to experience that, but Karen Michel is lucky enough to be one of them. And she made the most out of her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

When Karen said "here," what she meant was the seat next to Bill Murray. So he didn't just give a random woman a ticket to see her beloved team in the World Series. He gave her a ticket to sit next to him. And Murray has some of the best seats in the house, just a few rows behind home plate.