If the World Series baseball was decided by star power, then the Chicago Cubs would be runaway winners.

Pearl Jam frontman’s stirring rendition of baseball classic

The Cubs have made a habit of bringing celebrities out to lead their traditional “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” song during the seventh inning stretch of their home games against the Cleveland Indians.

Hollywood funny men Bill Murray and Vince Vaughn were given the honours during Games Three and Four respectively, but it was renowned singer Eddie Vedder who belted out the most stirring rendition during Game Five.

The Pearl Jam frontman, who happens to be a Chicago native and lifelong Cubs fan, dedicated the performance to the team’s retiring pitcher David Ross.

Vedder's passionate rendition had the desired effect as the Cubs pushed the World Series into Game Six, with a tight 3-2 win against the Indians.

And while few would argue about the musical quality of the rock star’s version, it’s debatable whether he managed to upstage Murray, with his hilarious Looney Toon.