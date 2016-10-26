News

BASE jumper breaks world record with highest ever leap

7Sport /

Russian BASE jumping legend Valery Rozov is a maniac. He proved it yet again with a new world record, jumping from the roof of the world in the Himalayas.

Rozov launched from 7700m, from the sixth highest peak in the world, Mount Cho Oyu on the Chonese/Nepalese border.

The Russian had set the previous record three years ago, with a jump from 7200.

Rozov readies for launch. Pic: Red Bull Media

And it wasn’t just the jump that took effort, skill and balls. Just to reach his exit spot it took 21 days trekking through frigid and dangerous conditions.

Razor is obviously not content sitting on the couch watching Netflix.

Rozov braved the elements to even reach the jump off point. Pic: Red Bull Media

After the launch he had 90 seconds of freewill in his wing suit before opening his parachute and flying for a further two minutes.

And how old is Rozov? You’d probably think he was a gung-ho 25-year-old. You’d be wrong.

He is 51 years young and still striving for bigger highs.

Camping out before the final push. Pic: Red Bull Media

