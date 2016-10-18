Former AFL stars Adam Schneider, Campbell Brown and Stephen Milne have represented Australia at the Kabaddi World Cup in India.

Australia, former AFL stars feature in the Kabaddi World Cup

The game, which is hugely popular in India, was only taught to the Australian players about a month ago.

However the inexperienced team made a good account for themselves in India, winning one match against Argentina, while going down in four others, including an 8-80 loss to Bangladesh.

Check out their match against India in the video below.

How to play the game

Kabaddi is a team game, played between two teams of seven.

A player from one team performs a raid where they enter opposition territory and get one point for each opposition they touch before returning back to their own territory.

The goal of the opposition is to tackle that raider before he can return to his team.

If a player is tackled in opposition territory he is considered out.

If a team gets all the opposition out they get a two point bonus.