Tributes flow for 'fearless' journalist Rebecca Wilson

Tributes for award-winning journalist Rebecca Wilson have flooded social media after her passing on Friday at the age of 54.
The fearless journalist, who was praised for her honesty and courage, died in the early hours of Friday after a long and private battle with breast cancer.
Former colleagues, celebrities and sports stars paid tribute on social media to Wilson, whose career in the newspaper and television industry spanned more than 20 years.
Her considerable influence was clear to see by the amount of heartfelt tributes sent in her memory.
Wilson passed away at the family home in the early hours of Friday after a long battle with the disease, her husband John Hartigan and sons Tom and Will said in a joint statement.
"Courage has always been a significant part of her DNA, no less in her desperate battle against her insidious disease," the family said.
"Rebecca kept knowledge of her illness a closely guarded secret.
"The majority of her friends, colleagues and indeed members of her family were unaware of the extent of her illness.
"She did so to limit their suffering."
The family said Wilson was a fearless sports journalist who made them proud.
"She brushed aside evil trolls, bullies and organised crime figures to prosecute her craft."
"She proved that women had an equally important role in sports journalism as her male counterparts."