Tributes flow for 'fearless' journalist Rebecca Wilson

Tributes for award-winning journalist Rebecca Wilson have flooded social media after her passing on Friday at the age of 54.

The fearless journalist, who was praised for her honesty and courage, died in the early hours of Friday after a long and private battle with breast cancer.

Former colleagues, celebrities and sports stars paid tribute on social media to Wilson, whose career in the newspaper and television industry spanned more than 20 years.

Her considerable influence was clear to see by the amount of heartfelt tributes sent in her memory.

Thanks everyone from our family for your kind words- very sad & I love my fearless big sister pic.twitter.com/AlZn1PmpRi — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonTV) October 6, 2016

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rebecca Wilson. A fine journalist not afraid to call it as she saw it.



RIP Bec. — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) October 6, 2016

So incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Rebecca Wilson. My thoughts are with her family and friends. Rest In peace. — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) October 6, 2016

Vale Rebecca Wilson. Loved her forthright opinions + her willingness to fight for them. Hope she is enjoying a "chardy" in the sky. — Liz Ellis (@LizzyLegsEllis) October 6, 2016

Vale Rebecca Wilson...if you can make it in Sydney sports journalism , you can make it anywhere...you made it , sister !! — Kerry O'Keeffe (@kokeeffe49) October 6, 2016

So sad to hear of passing of my former Beauty & The Beast partner in crime #RebeccaWilson. Thoughts so much with Harto & her treasured boys. — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) October 6, 2016

Wilson passed away at the family home in the early hours of Friday after a long battle with the disease, her husband John Hartigan and sons Tom and Will said in a joint statement.

"Courage has always been a significant part of her DNA, no less in her desperate battle against her insidious disease," the family said.

"Rebecca kept knowledge of her illness a closely guarded secret.

"The majority of her friends, colleagues and indeed members of her family were unaware of the extent of her illness.

"She did so to limit their suffering."

The family said Wilson was a fearless sports journalist who made them proud.

"She brushed aside evil trolls, bullies and organised crime figures to prosecute her craft."

"She proved that women had an equally important role in sports journalism as her male counterparts."