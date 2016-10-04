Amazing both fans and judges, Bart van der Linden claimed an unexpected victory at the latest Red Bull Art of Motion in Santorini, Greece.

Unexpected winner claims freerunning Art of Motion

The sixth edition of Red Bull Art of Motion brought together top athletes from 13 different countries, with more than 3000 fans packing every single vantage point, from balconies to rooftops around the cobblestone streets of Oia.

Against the backdrop of Oia’s majestic scenery, the talented Dutchman outran the competition favourites to secure his first title ever at Red Bull Art of Motion.

Van der Linden was awarded 383 points out of a maximum 500 points, having performed a very technical and highly difficult run with awe-inspiring flow.

“I can’t believe this is even real! I told myself to remain true to my own style, do my thing and that’s what got me to the first place. I’m the happiest person in the world right now!” said van der Linden.

Lynn Jung (LUX) won the Best Female Award, strongly representing the rising female freerunning community.