Conor McGregor became the first UFC athlete to feature on the Forbes 100 highest paid athletes list earlier this year, for his earnings of AUS $28.8 million in 2015.

McGregor reveals ridiculous 2016 earnings

Now, the Irish superstar is set to shatter his own record for earnings last year, with a ridiculous 2016 effort through UFC earnings and a number of endorsement deals.

"By the time 2016 closes out, I'll be closing in on $40 million (AUS $52.5)," the 28-year-old said.

"This is a $40 million (AUS $52.5) dollar year for me. It's been a damn good year."

The current featherweight champion made AUS $5.2 million in disclosed income for his two fights with Nate Diaz this year, but that number pales in comparison to the amount he made in pay-per-view earnings.

His UFC 196 fight with Diaz sold 1.5 million pay-per-views with the UFC 202 rematch reportedly selling even more.

McGregor will fight for the lightweight belt against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November, and is rumoured to be earning more than AUS $4 million for that, aside for PPV earnings.

With that fight confirmed McGregor revealed the amount he thinks he's worth to the UFC.

"$4.2 (AUS 5.5) billion dollars," McGregor said.

"That's why I'm worth to this company."

When the UFC sold for AUS $5.2 billion dollars in July, McGregor took plenty of credit for the value the company had.

With his incredible marketing ability and success in the Octagon it's hard to dispute his claims.