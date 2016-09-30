The proposed superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may have been a pipe dream that went up in smoke, but that doesn't mean that the two fighters won't remain linked in the news.

Mayweather says McGregor fight still possible

Not just because of their rumored dream fight, but because of the parallels between the two fighters as the top draws in their respective sports.

With McGregor seeking to become the first UFC fighter to hold world titles in two divisions simultaneously at UFC 205 and his grandstanding at the press conference earlier this week, he cemented his status as the top draw in all of MMA.

It's a blueprint that fight fans will notice has been sprinkled with influence from Floyd Mayweather’s historic rise to become the highest paid athlete in all of sports.

But Mayweather doesn't take offense to McGregor's supposed patterning of the way he markets himself. As a matter of fact, he's flattered.

"If he did take anything from me, if he did steal my blueprint then, I think it's a good thing," Mayweather told TMZ. "I think he's a hell of a fighter. He can fight. He can box real good. As far as stand up, he’s very good at standing up fighting. Everyone is asking me 'are we going to fight' and I just don’t know."

Yes, there are those who still ask when Mayweather and McGregor will eventually fight. As of right now, we are a long way from ever seeing that fight happen. Especially when you consider that McGregor is still under the UFC umbrella. The same can't be said for Mayweather as he calls his own shots and answers to nobody.

"Within my company, I'm the boss," Mayweather said when asked about trying to make a fight with McGregor. "I call the shots. I think that the fight is very difficult to make. I tried to make that before, it didn't happen but you live and you learn."

Mayweather has since said that everyone should move on from the fight happening but didn't completely shut down a return to the ring. Because as much as he loves retirement, he loves money a little bit more.

"I'm loving retirement, but for a couple more bucks you just don't know."