Conor McGregor is flying high at the top of the UFC world, but Dana White has just brought him heavily back to ground.

White: Why Rousey bigger than McGregor 'by far'

Despite McGregor being the biggest earner in the company, smashing box office and pay-per-view records, the UFC president sensationally declared Rousey the bigger star.

"By far. Not even close. By far the biggest star," White told New York hip hop radio station Hot 97.

"Ronda Rousey is such a big star. When you go down to Brazil, they don’t care who you are. They want the Brazilian to whup your a**.

"When Ronda went down there, they cheered for Ronda over the Brazilian.

"(I’ve) Never seen that before in my life, and will probably never see it again.

"That’s how big Ronda Rousey is."

The issue was raised at this week's UFC 205 press conference by a journalist, who asked if Rousey would be the main fight if she had been on the card.

White showed it was a testy topic by responding by saying "sit down" to the journalist.

Rousey has been linked to a return to the UFC in December at UFC 207, and is known to be interested in a super-fight with Cris Cyborg.

"Ronda wants to fight Cyborg," White said.

"100 per cent. She absolutely does."