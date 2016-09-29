The beat down that could earn Aussie a shot in the NHL

Picking a fight against a seasoned pro, and losing, may have been the wisest decision Australian ice hockey prospect Nathan Walker ever made.

How taking a beating could earn Aussie a shot in the NHL

The young hopeful, who is yet to play an NHL game for the Washington Capitals, has been praised for sticking up for a teammate, despite being belted by Montreal’s Andrew Shaw.

The 22-year-old squared up to the two-time Stanley Cup winner in pre-season, after taking exception to a hit on his rookie teammate, Connor Hobbs.

Walker was left flattened on the ice after copping a series of massive haymakers from his much bigger opponent, and his act of bravery didn’t go unnoticed.

“That’s team, that’s Capitals’ hockey, Washington associate head coach Todd Rierden said after the match.

“That’s one part of hockey that will never change for me is that you stick [up] for a teammate, especially in preseason. It was incredibly brave. He did an outstanding job.”

Walker may be a little battered and bruised after his brutal taste of life in the big leagues, but the sacrifice could ensure his NHL dream becomes a reality.

“I loved what Walker did in that situation. That’s a tough guy that he went after and that just shows his willingness and his desire to make a debut at some point this year with the Capitals.”

“So that certainly gained a lot of accolades from me after the game in front of all the players and reiterated to the players today that were not there.”