An MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels has been delayed for 13 minutes due to a swarm of bees.

Bee swarm causes havoc in MLB game

Players were forced to run from the field and hide in their dug-outs as the swarm passed through the stadium.

Meanwhile fans had to seek shelter in higher seats.

This isn't the first time a swarm of bees has caused havoc in the MLB.

Outfielder Jason Hayward was stung 10 times by bees in March during a Mariners-Cubs game that also had to be delayed.