WARNING: The below video contains graphic footage that may be confronting for some viewers.

Security guard breaks leg trying to catch pitch invader

A security guard at a Major League Baseball game badly broke his leg while tackling a fan who had run onto the field.

As you can see in the video above, the security guard takes down the pitch invader but lands awkwardly.

He manages to stand up but soon realises his leg isn't pointing the right way.

His fellow security guards help him off the field as the pitch invader is also taken away.