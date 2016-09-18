Aussie 800m runner James Turner has broken the T36 world record to claim an incredible gold medal at the Rio Paralympics.

James Turner smashes 800m world record for gold

Turner blitzed the field to finish in a remarkable time of 2.02.40, smashing the previous world record of 2.05.05.

"It's what I've been training for," he said. "I'm tired now but otherwise I feel fantastic."

"I didn't know how much of a lead I had, I just focused on the track in front of me."

The 19-year-old has only been training for the event since November last year.

He was originally in the Aussie Paralympic football team, but turned his attention to athletics when they failed to qualify.

It's Australia's third gold medal of the day.