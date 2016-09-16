Victory couldn’t have been much sweeter for Tiffany Thomas Kane, the 15-year-old Australian girl who claimed Paralympics gold in the SB6 breaststroke final in Rio.

Aussie teen breaks Paralympics Record on way to gold

The teenage student from Ravenswood School in Sydney set a new Paralympic Record of one minute 35.39 seconds, on her way to victory in the final.

Kane, who fell short of her own World Record, beat American swimmer Sophie Herzog for her breakthrough win at the Games, having already claimed three bronze medals.

"It feels amazing, I just can’t believe that this is officially mine," Kane told Channel 7.

"I wanted that gold medal in this race and I knew I had to do my best so it’s just an amazing thing to have around me."

Kane admits the emotions got the better of her after the race, while she was standing on the podium during the medal presentation.

"I kinda just thought that’s it it’s all happened now and I just thought it’s good to give a little tear and a little cry just to show how happy I am."