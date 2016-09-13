News

Blind footballer scores incredible goal at Paralympics

Iran's Behzad Zadaliasghari has scored a remarkable goal any footballer would be proud of, let alone a visually impaired one.

Showing incredible ball control and tidy footwork, Zadaliasghari beat every opposition player before unleashing with a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

There are two types of football played at the Paralympics – one is 7-a-side for players with cerebral palsy, the other is 5-a-side with all outfield players visually impaired and wearing shades so they are completely blind.

What a goal! Image: 7

A noise-making device is installed in the ball and coaches are allowed to shout verbal instructions to help the players.

Iran won the match 2-0, and face Brazil in their final round robin game.


