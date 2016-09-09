Teenage swimming debutante Lakeisha Patterson has gotten Australia's Rio campaign off to a golden start in world record time.

Lakeisha Patterson wins first Aussie gold

The 17-year-old Queenslander has won the nation's first gold medal, claiming the women's S8 400m freestyle title and shaving 0.11 of a second off the previous world best held by the USA's Jessica Long.

Patterson led from the 100m mark and didn't look back, hitting the wall in 4.40.33 with Long second and fellow Aussie Maddison Elliott fourth.

The 17 year-old who lives with cerebral palsy was ecstatic with the result.

"I was just thinking I need to get to the wall and I need to get there fast," she said afterwards.

Patterson, whose nickname is Lucky, is competing in her first Paralympics Games.

Just before, cyclist Susan Powell won Australia's first medal with silver in the 3000m individual pursuit.