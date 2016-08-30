News

Trump slams Kaepernick for sit-down protest

Donald Trump has joined the growing chorus of discontent towards Colin Kaepernick and his decision to sit down during the US national anthem.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been refusing to stand during the anthem in protest at the treatment of black people in the United States.

While NFL fans burn his jersey and players from other teams fire up over his protest, the presidential hopeful has also weighed in.

Kaepernick (left) and Trump (right) are at loggerheads. Source: Getty

"I think it's a terrible thing and maybe he should find a country that works better for him," Trump said.

"Let him try, it's not gonna happen."

However the man who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 does have some support.

Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee said Kaepernick can "do whatever he wants".

"He has a right to sit on his butt during the national anthem," Mr Huckabee said.

"But, I think the rest of America has the right to hope he sits on his butt the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Kaepernick is unwavering in his protest.

"I'm going to continue to sit. I'm going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed," Kaepernick said.

In regards to Trump, the athletic quarterback had a swift reply, saying: "he's a racist".

But that doesn't mean he'll be supporting Hillary Clinton.

"She's called black teens or black kids super predators," Kaepernick said.


